Virgin River season 6 premiere date: What we know so far

Following the release of the first ten episodes of Virgin River season 5 on Netflix this week, of course it makes sense to wonder about a season 6! We know that more is coming, but there is still that larger question of when — and also what some of those stories can be.

We do tend to think that there are some out there who may think at this point that we’ve seen all of season 5 already. However, that is not actually the case! There is a little bit more coming, even if you do have to wait until November to see the final two holiday-themed episodes. We’ll get more into the reason for the wait soon, but let’s just say that it does have a lot to do with the holiday season and having relevant stories at that particular time.

As for a season 6, the #1 thing to remind everyone first and foremost is that it is coming. However, we would say that a potential premiere date, at least for the time being, is pretty ambiguous for a handful of specific reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing. Filming for the next batch of episodes was actually supposed to be underway at this point, but that hasn’t happened due to the writers and actors not getting a fair deal. We would love to sit here and give you a fair estimate as to when things could be resolved, but we are not sure that there is a clear response that can be given to this right now.

With this in mind, let’s just say that we hope that Virgin River season 6 is going to be coming out at some point in mid-to-late 2024, and that is really the best thing we can hope for.

The one reason to hope for this

Compared to effects-heavy shows like Stranger Things or The Boys over on Prime Video, Virgin River is not a show that requires a long production or post-production cycle. Therefore, episodes can be put together in a little less time. As we’ve noted, a 2024 release is really just going to come down to when filming actually kicks off.

