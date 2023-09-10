Is Dark Winds new tonight on AMC? Season 3 hopes

Is Dark Winds new tonight over on AMC? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit further into this world?

If you are excited to see what else is out there for Leaphorn and Chee at this point, it is hard to blame you! After all, last week’s installment ended in a way that makes us think they will be spending more time than ever working directly together; sure, it also makes us afraid that Manuelito is departing the show, but we’re not 100% sure that this is really the case.

Without further ado, though, we do need to get the bad news out of the way here: There is no new Dark Winds on the air tonight. We’re excited to see it back, provided of course AMC renews it for a season 3. Last week, after all, was the season 2 finale!

Are we confident that more is coming? While nothing is guaranteed, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic. This is a series that has a dedicated audience and, beyond just that, there are so many more books out there from Tony Hillerman. Even though these are not super-long seasons, they allow for a refreshing change-of-pace for the network. We also tend to think that this makes it easier for new fans to catch up on the show if they haven’t seen it as of yet.

In the end, let’s just see what the future holds, shall we? Odds are, we will hear about a Dark Winds season 3 at some point over the next few months — provided, of course, that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes come to a close. Seeing all actors and writers get paid what they deserve has to be the top priority across the entire industry right now.

