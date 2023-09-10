Is The Challenge USA new tonight? Season 2 episode 9 talk

Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit further into the competition?

We certainly know at this point that there is a lot of huge stuff coming for the rest of the season. After all, things are now an individual game! There may still be alliances but at the same time, we have also reached a point where players do have to turn on each other here and there. You are going to see that sometimes and as a result, our advice is to be prepared for that and a whole lot more.

With that being said, don’t 100% be prepared for it tonight. The Challenge USA is no longer on Sundays, and it will air on Thursdays for the rest of the season. Just think of this as the network’s way of making sure they have a lot of content for as long as humanly possible in the fall. (Remember that due to the writers’ strike, the typical CBS scripted lineup will be off the air.)

If you do want to get a few more details about when the show does come back on Thursday, all you have to do is check out the synopsis below:

“Enemy of the State” – As the individual game heats up, CHALLENGE vet Tori tries to cool things down with her showmance, and Michaela sets her sights on a fellow SURVIVOR player who could be a threat to her game, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Sept. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). TJ Lavin is the host.

The Michaela part of this is easily the most interesting, and we’re not that surprised. She is there to win! Why wouldn’t she do whatever it takes all things considered?

