When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Stopping a Governor?

It is true that we are not going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 for quite some time. This episode is set to arrive on October 8, and we know already that whatever happens here is going to segue directly into the finale in the middle of the month. (Remember, there are twelve episodes in this season.)

So what is going to happen from start to finish here? Well, there still isn’t a lot of buzz as to whether or not Elizabeth and Lucas are going to get married. However, we do tend to think that we are going to see at least a pretty eventful end to the season as Lucas is squaring off against a potentially challenging opponent: The Governor. Who would’ve thought that the stakes on this show would be so high?

Before we go any further here now, go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 synopsis below:

Lucas is the talk of Hope Valley; Elizabeth and the whole town rally around him, but everyone still worries it won’t be enough to stop the governor.

Ultimately, what we are most excited to see through these final season 10 episodes is a chance for a lot of characters to adopt somewhat different roles in Hope Valley than what we have seen from them in the past. There is something quite interesting about having them come together in a time of crisis, and also the writers continuing to work on evolving the show in some interesting ways.

Remember that there is a season 12 confirmed over at Hallmark Channel, so you don’t have to worry all that much about that. Instead, just be concerned with what happens over the final episodes and how that sets the stage even better for the future.

