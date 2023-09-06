When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings rise at key point

It has been a couple of weeks since we did a deep-dive into the latest When Calls the Heart season 10 ratings, so why not do that now?

Well, first and foremost here, we should say that the past stretch for the Hallmark Channel series is pretty significant, especially since the NFL season is right around the corner. It remains to be seen how much Sunday Night Football will interfere with the show’s live numbers, given that it could sap away audiences from a lot of different programs.

While the ratings for this past episode of the Erin Krakow drama are not available as of yet due to Labor Day Weekend, we can say that the installment before delivered the largest total live audience of the season with more than 1.95 million. It is pretty rare for a show to generate more viewers right in the middle of the season than with a premiere, and that really speaks to how passionate an audience that When Calls the Heart has week in and week out. This is also probably why it will be okay during football, even if it does shed a few viewers here and there.

As many of you more than likely know already, you don’t have to worry that much already about a season 11 for the series, given that it has already been renewed and is currently in production. However, these sort of numbers do matter when it comes to a possible season 12, and all signs at present do suggest that nobody is looking to close down Hope Valley anytime soon. It has proven to be a big-time staple of the network over the years, and we don’t get the sense that it is financially too difficult a show to put on, even in spite of its long run.

For now, we’ll just have to see exactly what the future holds — and if the numbers can continue to stay steady.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

