When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7: Secret scholarship

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, it appears that another big secret will be front and center. With that being said, whose secret are we talking about here? That’s another mystery, and one that is being examined further in the latest sneak peek for the Hallmark Channel hit.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see what we’re talking about here as Lucas visits Rosemary and Lee in order to place an ad in the paper. This pertains to a scholarship that is being set up for the school, but the exact benefactor for it remains unclear.

So who is the one responsible for it? We’re sure that some will guess it is Lucas, provided that he is the one visiting the paper in the first place. Yet, we know that there are plenty of other people who could also be doing this and in general, the residents of Hope Valley do have a tendency to be known for their generosity. This feels like it could be a fun little mystery that takes place throughout the episode, and it is happening at a time when Elizabeth is visited by one of her first students from so many years ago.

For longtime fans of When Calls the Heart, it goes without saying that this installment will be meaningful as it looks back at some key moments in the past. For everyone in general, though, we do think that it will give you the right mixture of comfort and conflict that you are looking for here the vast majority of the time. We’re excited to see what the future holds and beyond just that, to dive into the second half of the season.

Can you believe that so much of the story has already gone by? It’s a crazy thing to really think about here!

