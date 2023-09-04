When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7: Rosaleen Sullivan?

Last night, the folks at the Hallmark Channel offered up a first look at When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7. So what did we see?

Well, for starters, talk about a major blast from the past! For those of you who have been watching this show from the very beginning, you probably appreciated the chance to see Rosaleen Sullivan again. She was one of Elizabeth’s first students and now, she is back in Hope Valley.

What is going to come as a result of this? Sure, there will be some touching reunions, but not everything is going to be bright and full of positive energy. To be specific, you should also prepare for a lot of drama as some major confrontations over the past are going to come out — think in terms of the mines in particular.

As for what else is coming in episode 7, the promo indicated that we’re going to be seeing a radio! Lucas is bringing the invention to the town and of course, this marks an exciting change for the community. For the first time, they could receive more information in an immediate fashion from the outside world like this … but that’s provided that the radio actually works. It seems like there are going to be problems from the get-go here, mostly because why wouldn’t there be? This is one of things that is so easy to forget a lot of the time — it may be nice to think that we’ve always had technology that operated perfectly right away, but rarely has that ever been the case. Instead, we often get more of what we are seeing here.

For those unaware, we’ve now made it to the halfway point of When Calls the Heart. From here on out, we tend to think that things are going to be more dramatic.

