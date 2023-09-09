Ahsoka season 1 episode 5: More of Shin Hati’s role

As we get ourselves to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ come Tuesday night, does that mean more Shin Hati?

On the surface, it does feel like we do have a pretty-clear sense of what, at least, the early part of the episode is going to be about: The relationship between Ahsoka and her one-time master Anakin Skywalker. Their scenes may not be taking place within the realm of the living, but they do still carry with them a certain degree of emotional weight.

Beyond that, though, we know that eventually Ahsoka Tano does have to deal with the threats again in the real world, whether that be Thrawn or the villains Hati as well as Baylan Skoll. Shin has proven herself to be fairly unique in terms of style and demeanor, and she serves as an interesting counterpoint to the late Ray Stevenson’s character.

Given that Shin was a new character for the TV show, that allowed for a little bit more creative expression from the start. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Ivanna Sakhno (who plays the character) had to say about working with Dave Filoni to give her life:

“He really cherishes the opinion of every person … Creating Shin, I just felt like my involvement mattered. Because she’s a new character, we got to create parts of her from the very beginning. With the costume and makeup, it felt like storytelling.”

We know that we have seen some elements of this creative process already — but isn’t the best still very much to come? We tend to think so, given that this is an eight-episode series and there are inevitable more showdowns ahead before we get to the end of the finale. Episode 5 really is just scratching the surface.

What do you think we will see from Shin Hari over Ahsoka season 1 the rest of the way?

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

