Ahsoka season 1 episode 5: Is Anakin appearance a one-off?

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is poised to be one like no other. How can it not be given that Anakin Skywalker appearance we saw at the end of episode 4?

Well, if there is one thing that we can say about the epic return of Hayden Christensen moving into this particular episode, it is probably this: Don’t get your hopes that high that this is some sort of long-term thing. Given where Anakin is in the present-day timeline of the show, that feels impossible. Instead, episode 5 feels very much like a gift to longtime fans of the character and of the relationship she had with her one-time Master.

There are a few different things that Ahsoka the series is going to have to cover. First, they need to better establish where she even is at the moment, since more casual fans may be rather confused. From there, you have to flesh out the history between the two in a short period of time. Since this is only an eight-episode series, Dave Filoni will need to get Rosario Dawson’s character back out with some other characters soon — especially when you consider what lies ahead for her! She needs to find a way to deal with the aftermath of Sabine’s choice, and of course Thrawn still looms over the entire story.

Hopefully, episode 5 does serve as a way to get some emotional closure — as fantastic as some of the special effects on this show can be, Star Wars still needs to be about the characters first and foremost. We need to be invested in just about every single thing that happens with them over the course of time.

Related – Check out some other discussion on Ahsoka now and what could be coming up next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ahsoka season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates as the show moves forward.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







