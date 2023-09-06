Ahsoka season 1 episode 5: After that Anakin reveal…

As we move into Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ next week, we have one simple question: Are you ready for more Anakin?

If you needed more evidence that this show is really created for die-hard Ahsoka Tano fans first and foremost, we got it at the end of episode 4 with that reunion between her and Anakin Skywalker. Obviously, the character is dead in the Ahsoka timeline, but this may be presented through the Netherworld of the Force, where Ahsoka may be in some sort of stasis right now.

In order for Rosario Dawson’s character to survive, is she going to go through some sort of trial or tribulation here? For the moment, it absolutely does feel like there’s a reasonable chance of that. This is certainly not something that we can rule out. Obviously, you don’t bring Hayden Christensen back unless there is a really good story for him. (One thing that has been really nice about this modern iteration of Star Wars is seeing all the love that he has received from the current generation of fans — there were issues with the prequels for sure, but they were never his fault.)

Of course, we don’t expect that Anakin is going to be around through the rest of the season, but we are looking at episode 5 as somewhat of a gift. It is a chance to go back to a version, perhaps, of Anakin that was not darkened and twisted. Maybe in that sense, there is a way to get some element of emotional closure here. Honestly, it this ends up being the farewell to Christensen within the greater Star Wars universe, it would be lovely to see him go out on a high note and with a story that is so meaningful. There are so many who do love the dynamic that he and Tano had for so many years.

Now, the struggle is waiting for what’s ahead … but this is immediately the most excited that we have seen the fandom be for any episode this season.

