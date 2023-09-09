Hijack season 2 renewal: Will AppleTV+ order it this month?

Since we are a few weeks removed now from the season 1 finale, why not have a discussion about Hijack season 2? We obviously want some renewal news to come right around the corner now…

As for whether or not we are going to actually get it, though, that is something still up for debate. Go ahead and consider this for a moment — the season 1 finale did end in a way that wrapped up most loose ends for Sam Nelson. Just on the basis of that alone, you can argue that there is less of a reason for the folks at Apple TV+ to want to rush anything along. They may know that they want some more episodes, but that doesn’t mean that they are in a position to order them now.

After all, remember that the WGA strike is more than four months in at this point, and they may wait until after things are resolved (and writers get the fair contract they deserve) before announcing more episodes. Hijack feels like one of those shows where you are going to want to get a clear sense of what is next before you announce anything further and in a lot of ways, we understand that part of it. We do think we will get news on a season 2 at some point, but probably not this month.

So what will the process be in determining the future? For starters, you have to figure out whether you want Idris Elba as Sam to be the focal point again, and we would argue you need that. You also have to figure out a way to get him involved in another crisis that does feel somewhat believable. We recognize that doing that may be easier said than done, but you still have to figure it out! It is possible that he has a new position of hostage negotiation after his experiences on Kingdom 29, or he just finds himself in another awful spot by happenstance.

Just remember this for a moment — Hijack doesn’t have to be entertaining at every second. It just needs to be fun. For now, that is all we are asking for!

