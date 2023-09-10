Special Ops: Lioness season 2 premiere date hopes

While there may not be an official Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal as of yet, that’s not stopping us from looking ahead!

After all, go ahead and consider this for a moment: Based on the majority of the public indications that we have at the moment, the series was incredibly successful for Paramount+. It managed to tell a compelling story that only got better over time and beyond that, also feature its great cast in some phenomenal ways. People like Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana helped to get viewers checking out the show, but the strongest performance overall may come via Laysla De Oliveira, who viewers may be a little less familiar with heading into the series.

The unfortunate news here is that if we do get a season 2 for Special Ops: Lioness, a good bit of patience will be required to actually see it. Just remember for a moment that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing, and until all writers and actors get a fair deal that represent their true value, it is going to be hard for there to be any real substantial progress here. That is a hard thing to digest, but it is 100% the truth. Even when the deals are done, the show will need to be renewed and beyond that, you have to make sure the cast is available.

Now, here is the good news — if the storylines for Kidman and Morgan Freeman are similar to what they were in season 1, then arguably you don’t need them on set for that many days and it makes things a little easier. Still, there are logistical challenges.

Our current prediction

If we have a chance to see the second season premiere at some point in the first half of 2025, we are going to be really happy at the end of the day.

