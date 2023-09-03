Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8: The true ending?

Now that we have made it to the end of Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8, let’s go ahead and ask the following question: Is this the right ending for the show at all? Or, is it leaving a little bit of something to be desired? Well, what is so interesting about this is that you can argue that there is both a cliffhanger and no cliffhanger at all at the conclusion of this.

Let’s start with what the cliffhanger could be here: Are we really at the end of the road when it comes to Cruz being a part of the team? We do think that in some ways, you can argue that her story could be over. Yet, we reported overnight that there is no evidence that Laysla De Oliveira is leaving the series for good, and we are putting a good bit of stock in that since it honestly feels like the right thing to do right now.

However, at the same time, the standard TV solution to this problem is pretty clear: We end up seeing Cruz come back to the team and tackle another mission. Her feelings for Aaliyah may linger but at the same time, this is also her job. It is hard to get away from all of that entirely after she’s gone through what she has.

Can you argue that Joe’s personal life is a cliffhanger, given all the turmoil there over the course of the year? We don’t think so. We interpret that ending as a pretty simple reminder that she needs people to lean on amidst the chaos that is unfolding through the rest of her life.

If we had to guess, there will be a time jump at some point into a potential second season — we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

