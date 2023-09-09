Unforgotten season 5 episode 2 promo: Sunny and James clash?

Tomorrow night on PBS, you will have a chance to dive head-first into the world of Unforgotten season 5 episode 2. Want to learn a little bit more about it now?

Well, we should start by noting that this episode marks the second appearance by DCI Jessica James as a major part of the team, and every single indication we have already suggests that over time, she will be able to feel more at home. However, that isn’t something that will happen right away, especially when Sunny and other characters already have an established way of doing things.

Also, there is one other really important thing to remember here: Sunny is understandably still missing the loss of Cassie Stuart, and it will take some time to get over that. It was always going to be hard for anyone who stepped in following her departure, and in that sense it really does not matter all that much if we are talking about DCI James or someone else.

In the new promo for episode 2 (watch here), you can get a small sense of where exactly things stand here at present between the characters, but also more of the story that is coming up here in general. Of course, at the center of the story there is going to be a really deep mystery that fits right in with what the show is known for. To go along with that, though, you will also get a really good reminder of what some of the strains are that come with doing a job like this. You can become obsessed with cases to the point that it takes over your personal life.

For someone like Jessica James in particular, it is certainly all the more important to learn more about who she is right now. After all, this is the best way to ensure that we become attached to her in a fairly short period of time.

Related – Be sure to get a few more details about this Unforgotten episode right now

What do you most want to see moving into Unforgotten season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







