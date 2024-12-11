Shrinking season 2 episode 10: The truth about Louis comes out

Entering Shrinking season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV+ this week, it was fairly easy to recognize that there would be more twists. Also, it was equally easy to say that it would be tied to Brett Goldstein’s character of Louis.

After all, when Jimmy told the guy that he forgave him, he did so with another condition attached: He did not want him ever speaking to Alice again. Louis was not in any position to ask for anything else, so he went along with it. Yet, Alice still tracked him down (and on his birthday, no less), which lead to one of the more emotional scenes of this episode.

We should note here that Louis actually did try to honor Jimmy’s wishes, but it was actually Alice who guessed what was going on regarding her dad. This led to her confronting him at the end of the episode and noting that he “ruined” the holiday. There are instances where we would say that this is a little bit overdramatic but in this one, we get it. Louis is not some ordinary person; he did an absolutely terrible thing and yet, he was helping Alice get through the trauma in some way.

After all of this, we do think that Jimmy himself is going to have to ask a big question: Why can’t he forgive? Also, what does it mean when he actually does? He is going to need to undergo a reasonable amount of soul-searching now to figure out what his daughter seemingly already has. If he can do that, is there a chance that he will have another love interest out there? The idea of Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders being together after How I Met Your Mother is super strange (it feels like Marshall is cheating on Lily with Robin!), but we do think that Jimmy deserves some measure of happiness.

