Unforgotten season 5 episode 2 spoilers: The chimney case

Following the events of the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to learn a few more things all about Unforgotten season 5 episode 2? Well, there is a lot to look forward to, and it seems on the surface like the story is going to pick up where it left off at the end of this week’s installment.

Want to learn a little bit more? Well, we don’t see the need to beat around the bush here! All you need to do, in the end, is just check out the Unforgotten season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

The team works to identify the body found in the chimney flue as forensics reveal the cause of death.

How intense is this story going to get? We tend to think very, much in the same way that we have expected on this show over the years. We don’t think that we are going to suddenly see the series deviate too far from what we have seen over the years.

Is true that there are some things different about season 5 than what we’ve seen in the past? Sure, and we tend to think that it will still take some time for Sunny to be able to get used to having a new person on the team. With that being said, we are confident that eventually, he is going to find a way in order to properly figure all of this out. The dynamic between Jessica James and Sunny should be different than it was with him and Cassie Stewart. After all, why would we want to watch the same exact show all over? It is ultimately better to find a few different ways to mix things up.

