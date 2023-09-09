When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 video: Faith needs help

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, you’re going to have a chance to dive head-first into the world of When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 — so what can we say right now?

Well, let’s just say that “Best Laid Plans” is going to be once again a story full of surprising twists and turns, and of course we’re excited to see where a number of them go. Elizabeth and Lucas are inching closer to a wedding, whereas Rosemary and Lee are getting comfortable as parents — it helps that their baby girl finally has a name!

For the sake of this preview, though, let’s put the focus more on Andrea Brooks and her character of Faith, given that she is going to need a very particular brand of assistance over the course of this episode. As it turns out, she may need Hickam to impersonate being a doctor in order to get through to one of her patients.

If you head over to Parade Magazine, you can see a sneak preview that is all about this very subject, as Faith is caring for someone who apparently does not think women can be doctors. It is another unfortunate reminder of the sexism that exists in this time period among some people, even if most residents in Hope Valley are inclusive and supportive of everyone. Faith, despite this patient’s attitude, still believes that she has a duty to treat everyone the same way, and she wants to do what she can to ensure that she gets through to the man in a time of need.

Who knows? Maybe she can educate him on a few different things along the way. We anticipate that this is going to be a good episode for Faith in general and who knows? There is a chance that we have some scenes with her and Nathan. Time will tell on that front.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

