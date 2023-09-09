Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 6 Veto players

We anticipate that day 39 in the Big Brother 25 is going to be a bonkers one, and it begins with Veto players.

After all, remember this: Yesterday, Cameron made his bombshell nominations and decided to get Felicia and Izzy on the block. This is the first time all season someone has taken a shot at someone within the core group, which is really Cirie, Izzy, and Jared. Felicia will likely be the target if things stay the same, but they may not! Cameron seems to have a larger plan for the week that may or may not involve Cirie, but we have to see where things go with the Veto Competition later. Given that this is HumiliWeek, it is going to be something cringeworthy most likely.

Without further ado now, let’s get to the players — Cameron, Izzy, and Felicia are being joined by Jag, Matt, and Jared. For the second straight week, Jared had some really dramatic reaction to the players being chosen but really, this is a good draw for him if the goal is to get Cirie out of the game (which for Cameron it might be).

Now, the comedy here is that entering the Veto, Izzy seemingly did not want to take herself down if she won Veto — but she’s since realized that this would look super strange. Now, her idea is encouraging everyone who wins to not use it. Why? She’s worried about Cirie going up, and she also feels like she stays if she is up there versus Felicia. That may be true, but it’s hard to root for someone’s plan to work when it involves them willingly wanting to remain on the block. Since when is that fun?

