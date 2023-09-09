Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Izzy’s Veto blunder; the true target

Tonight on the Big Brother 25 live feeds, the game has blown up in a way that was somewhat hard to predict due to HoH Cameron. He did not tell anyone in advance who he was going to nominate, and clearly, that was a part of what is very much a plan of revenge. While he may not be the greatest player under the sun, he clearly recognizes that he has nothing to lose and is somewhat aware of who is running the show.

Let’s just say this now: The further into the day we go, the more obvious it is that it was a terrible move to keep Bowie Jane and Cameron in the dark about the Red vote. Also, it was a terrible move to get rid of Hisam when he was loyal to the Professors more than any other group in the game.

Cameron has already nominated Felicia and Izzy and in a post-nomination conversation with Felicia, he made it clear that she wasn’t his target and he hasn’t gotten along with Izzy since the start of the game. He clearly would not mind if she leaves, but the problem right now is that he probably doesn’t have the votes. Izzy already has Cirie and Jared, and we tend to think that they will rally votes. Remember that Izzy also has a good bond with Cory, as well.

Now, where things get more interesting comes down to the Veto. Izzy has already mentioned that if she wins, she may not play it since she’s concerned about Cirie going up. Not even Cirie seems to feel great about that for Izzy — or, at least she’s playing it that way. Given that Cirie allowed Erik to basically vote himself off Survivor, we do think she could manipulate her own ally to do that if push comes to shove. Izzy probably won’t go home if things stay the same, but we’d probably vote her out for the sole arrogance of the move here!

Izzy, despite her insane suggestion, may be on to something here. Cameron told Bowie Jane (the only person he somewhat trusts) that the week is only getting started, and we do think there is past evidence that Cirie may be his real target. After all, he has referred to her as the “President” of the game before, while mentioning Felicia and Izzy as a part of her cabinet. Cameron’s real blindspot remains Jared, and that is where a lot of his plans could fall apart this week. We don’t know if there is a scenario in which Cirie goes this week, mostly because she is so well-connected.

