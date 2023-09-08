Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 6 nominations (day 38)

We do not think it is some huge surprise, but we were very much curious to learn about nominations in the Big Brother 25 house today. After all, Cameron spoke so cryptically about his ideas for the week and has suggested, on multiple times, that he is keeping his cards close to the vest.

The story that he had told most players was that his plan was to put up Jag and Blue for eviction, and after that his replacement nominee would be America. However, he also told Cory that he and America would be safe. Obviously, if he was looking to target someone from Cirie’s big alliance, he did not want that out in advance to ensure that he would not be talked out of it.

So when the dust settled and the nomination ceremony was over, what did we actually learn? Well, it turns out that Cameron did make a huge move. Felicia was put on the block and, beyond that, it immediately became clear that Izzy had joined her. They are now on the block!

So, who is the target?

Based on where things are at the moment, we tend to think that it is Felicia given that there will be more numbers to get her out — but do you think that Felicia is going to go down without a fight? She has already told Cameron about what happened before the eviction last night, and that involved her pointing the finger at Cirie and Izzy for what they did when it comes to “switching the target” and throwing Red under the bus.

This is going to be a really messy next few days — be prepared accordingly.

What do you think about the nominees in the Big Brother 25 house today?

