Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Big nominations ahead? (day 38)

There is a lot of game to be played right now within Big Brother 25 today, and it may be the most unexpected nomination ceremony yet.

Think about it this way — have we ever had a situation where the Head of Household is not really telling anyone what the plan is going to be for the week? Cameron has led a lot of people to think that Jag and Blue are going to be the nominations, but that doesn’t mean they will be — or if they are, he may have a different plan for a backdoor.

What is the most interesting thing about his “plan” for the day is simply this: In his conversations with Jag today, we have seen Cameron try to indicate that the two have both been pitted against each other by some other people, and he would like to potentially trust him moving forward. However, he doesn’t have any trust in him now. He made it clear to Jag that if he hears one thing about their conversation out there, he will make sure he goes home. Jag seems to be going along with it, and the nature of this conversation makes us think that Cam is after someone in Cirie’s group.

Meanwhile, later on today he gave America more reassurances than almost anyone else in the house that she will be fine, even if he’s also told other people she will be a replacement nominee. We tend to think the latter is a lie. Cameron must realize on some level that he’s almost drawing dead in the game and at this point, he should try to make a big move — or at least that’s what we would hope. It’s just hard to have a lot of faith in a guy who has been pretty clueless on various things for a good while now.

Who do you think Cameron will actually nominate on Big Brother 25 this week?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

