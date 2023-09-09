Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Oliver’s secret

As we move into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7, is it fair to say this is Oliver’s biggest episode yet? The (extremely funny) Martin Short has a lot of material to navigate through moving forward, and it exists across a number of different storylines.

Take, for starters, the fact that he has managed to ostracize both Mabel and Charles with his recent behavior. We recognize that he is trying to do whatever he can in order to ensure that the musical works, but is pushing people away — or trying to cover up what Loretta did — an effective strategy? He’s acting in a desperate, unlikable way, but we do think he will realize that more over time.

Beyond hurt feelings, though, there is one other big question we have to wonder here: How long is Oliver going to hold on to that secret? By this, we’re referring not to Jerry Blau living in the theater, but rather Loretta’s book of newspaper clippings, seemingly of Ben Glenroy. He knows that there is a strange connection there, so what is he going to do about it? At some point, we do think it’s going to be important — but it may take another twist or a wake-up call for Oliver to realize he needs to share some information with someone else.

Of course, there is also another question to wonder here — is Ben really the person Loretta was so focused on? This is why we want another reveal about those clippings, since we actually wonder if it is more about Dickie than it is his famous brother. Dickie is in some of those images, provided that you look closely enough at them.

Are we going to learn the truth about Ben’s killer in episode 7? Sure, but at the same time we need answers on something. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best…

