Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Is Ryan Gosling really appearing?

As we prepare for the launch of Doctor Who season 14 over the course of the holiday season, let’s play rumor patrol for a moment. Is there a chance that Ryan Gosling could actually appear in this season, or at some point after the fact?

Well, we should start off by addressing why the Hollywood A-lister is even being thrown into these conversations. He is apparently a big fan of the franchise, and he also worked on Barbie with the new star of the show in Ncuti Gatwa. There may be a personal reason for Gosling to come on board, but it doesn’t mean it will be happening.

Now, the reason for this scuttlebutt is a report from The Sun, which has a source who says the following on the matter:

“This would be a huge coup for the show, but also a real honour for Ryan who is something of a Whovian.

“It’s not clear yet what role he’d have, but the writers would tailor a character for him to play, if he could find the time in his packed schedule.”

The funny thing about this story is that some are reporting it as a near-fact that Gosling is joining Doctor Who when, in reality, this feels more like the producers wanting to get him on board. There’s also no clear timetable for when it would happen.

Do we think that the offer will be floated out there? Sure, and there is a chance that Gosling would take it if it does not interfere with what else he is doing. However, we can’t just sit here and say that this is somewhat of a guarantee when clearly, it is not.

Also remember this…

Before we even get to the start of season 14 and Gatwa’s era as the Doctor, there is a lot to enjoy in November! That is, after all, when the three-part anniversary special is going to air.

(Photo: BBC One.)

