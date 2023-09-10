Is Special Ops: Lioness new this week on Paramount+? Is there more story to tell when it comes to Kaitlyn, Joe, Cruz, and a lot of other characters?

Following the events of last week’s installment, it does feel pretty darn easy to say that there is room for so much exciting stuff coming up from top to bottom. Just think in terms of what has been established already! Cruz seemingly has quite the Lioness program after completing her mission, and that leaves Joe in a space where she has to emotionally confront everything that happened. That is not easy, and nor is Kaitlyn trying to hold on to her own position. Sure, the team was able to overtake the target, but at what cost?

No matter what form the future of this show takes, we are pretty confident that there will be a future. We just have to wait and see if a season 2 is announced soon! We are hopeful, but there may not be another reveal until the WGA and/or SAG-AFTRA strikes are over.

If what we are saying here is not altogether clear at present, let’s just go ahead and note that there is no new episode tonight. That is certainly unfortunately, but we are where we are at present. This was only an eight-episode series designed to have a defined beginning, middle, and end.

Moving forward…

You can really argue that there are a couple of different paths that Special Ops: Lioness could take. One of them could be about the future of Cruz, provided that she is convinced to stay a part of the program. Meanwhile, the other may give us a better sense of what lies with a new recruit. If they go the latter, then it probably means that Cruz’s story is largely done save for a cameo or two. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, won’t we?

