Special Ops: Lioness season 2: Is a renewal at Paramount+ next?

Is Special Ops: Lioness season 2 about to be greenlit over at Paramount+? Well, there is an interesting Taylor Sheridan argument to be made here.

We don’t have to really beat around the bush here — earlier today, it was officially confirmed that we will be getting a season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. That means that another one of the prolific producer’s hit dramas is staying at the streaming service, and it is another reminder that even during this frustrating WGA strike (pay the writers already!), there are still some shows getting renewals for more episodes down the line.

Given that Special Ops: Lioness has been a particularly strong performer this summer, you can easily argue that a season 2 renewal is coming; it is just a matter of when, in our pinion, more so than if.

first and foremost, and like with Kingstown, this is the sort of show that can sell itself heavily based on star power. Even if Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman are largely playing supporting roles, this show does still have them alongside Zoe Saldana, who received a good chunk of the screen time of season 1. It also has a story arc that legitimately got better over the course of time and was able to even fight back against early criticism that it was yet another military series glorifying the horrors of war. The message at the end of the finale is actually a lot more complicated than that; while not perfect, Sheridan is showing that he wants this story to live in a morally gray area similar to Yellowstone, where you may often spend months wondering who to root for.

Is a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal just one piece to the puzzle of getting it back on the air? Sure, and we recognize already that you will probably be waiting for over a year to see it back, especially thanks to the strike. With all of this being said, it does still feel like a step in the right direction.

Do you think we will get a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal soon?

