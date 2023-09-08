The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5: After Rand’s rescue

Next week on Prime Video you’re going to have a chance to see The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5. Want to learn more about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s remind you of what happened at the end of episode 4, as we saw Rand rescued thanks to Morraine. This is obviously a key jumping-off point for everything that will be coming up next, especially since we anticipate that the stories ahead are going to be action-packed and dramatic in nature. Don’t they have to be with what is established?

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, then you have already had a chance to check out a preview for season 2 episode 5. What’s at the center of this one? There are a handful of things, but one of the more important elements to it may be the introduction of the character Aviendha. This is someone who fans of the source material are certainly familiar with, though the timing may be a little bit earlier than expected.

So why change things around when it comes to the timeline of the Robert Jordan books? The easiest answer we can give right now is that this better suits the narrative the producers are trying to translate to the screen. Even though a season 3 has already been ordered, the show is still going to go ahead and give you certain plot points at a slightly different pace. We’re sure the meaning of this will be all the more apparent once we see the next few installments.

Now, there is one other thing that is somewhat on our mind right now: Isn’t it crazy how far we into the season at this point? It feels like things are blowing by and, simultaneously, we wonder if Prime Video could be doing something more to promote this season. We know that multiple strikes are going on, but why not get more creative here?

