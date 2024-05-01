Billy the Kid season 2 episode 5 return date confirmed at MGM+

After a pretty long wait, we now have a chance to know when Billy the Kid season 2 episode 5 is going to air over at MGM+.

Today, it was officially announced that on Sunday, June 2, the second half of this current season is going to air — and with that comes the prospect of so much more conflict and action.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full teaser for what lies ahead, including a great deal of conflict. The Lincoln County War has served as a focal point for a lot of the season so far in some shape or form; we’re still in the Regulators era of Billy the Kid’s life, which certainly means that there could be a lot more story to tell beyond this season. Of course, a lot of that is simply going to depend on how everything ends up performing!

In general, one of the things that we have appreciated about the story so far is the attention to detail, while also making a lot of the showdowns feel realistic. This is not always the easiest story to tell, and it’s not just because you have an infamous outlaw front and center. Remember that this is the sort of person where it can be hard to separate fact from fiction, and often intentionally so. After Billy the Kid died, there were a number of legends spun up to explain away what happened — heck, there were even some who claimed he was never killed at all.

Of course, we don’t want to make too many assumptions as to how deep into his life the remaining four episodes are going to go — for now, we’re just eager to sit back and watch a lot of this fun stuff play out.

What do you most want to see moving into Billy the Kid season 2 episode 5?

Do you have any predictions as to just how much of his story will be told here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

