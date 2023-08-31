The Wheel of Time season 2 video: Cast set the stage

Are you ready to see The Wheel of Time season 2 finally premiere over on Prime Video? We have waited a long time to see it! With that in mind, we’re thrilled that the first three episodes are just about here and with that, there is potential for all sorts of surprises, high stakes, and new foes.

Of course, what better way to set the stage for the next batch of episodes than hearing from the cast? If you head over here, you can get some key snippets from key players that give you a better sense of how things will unfold. (This was recorded prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.) We know that adversaries will be more consistently present throughout the season, and the goal here is to ensure that there is some element of danger around just about every corner.

Now, we know that the show’s diehard fans are going to be there for the premiere, but is the streamer doing enough to get the word out there elsewhere? It is easy to argue that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes do limit somewhat what they can do but at the same time, they could get creative! Or, they could just work with the other content providers to put an end to all of this. After all, is that really so much to ask at this point? Let’s just say that we don’t think so.

If nothing else, though, it does give us a sense of comfort watching and realizing that there is more of The Wheel of Time coming down the road, even if it takes a good while to get there. For now, we can just sit back, enjoy the story, and know that there will be more of Robert Jordan’s work presented on TV.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

