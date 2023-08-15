The Wheel of Time season 2 spoilers: Major villains ahead

Is there something more to be excited about when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 over on Prime Video? We tend to think so. After all, this is a batch of episodes that is going to be huge and epic in scope, and then also create a number of different challenges and scenarios that are hard for fans to see coming. Or, at the very least, fans unfamiliar with the source material.

So what are the stakes as we move forward? Well, this time around we can go into the show with a certain degree of knowledge as for who some of the heroes are up against. Yet, very few things are ever so simple in this world, as some more adversaries are going to be coming up in due time … ones who will be doing almost anything within their power to achieve their desired goal.

In speaking some of this further to TVLine, here is some of what Rosamund Pike (Moiraine) had to say:

… We know what the One Power is. We know who the Dragon Reborn is, and what that means for the world. We know what the forces of evil are in this world, we know about Trollocs and Fades, but we still have other villains to reveal, which I am excited to unveil when Season 2 launches. And this time, our villains will not just be wordless. However frightening the Trollocs were, they can’t engage in verbal combat, and we have villains in this season who are terrifying in their cold-bloodedness.

So what will all of this mean? To us, it’s just another bit of evidence that there are going to be some more dramatic confrontations coming, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about that! The more opportunities that we have to see some characters square off with each other, the better.

Remember, season 2 will officially arrive on the aforementioned streamer could September 1.

