The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer: Darkness spreads…

As we prepare for The Wheel of Time season 2 to premiere on September 1, we do have something awesome to share today. By that, we mean a brand-new trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes.

There are a lot of specifics that you could get into here, but can we start by just noting the ambition and scope that is present here? The season already feels bigger, more expansive, and certainly more expensive than the first time around, and we absolutely welcome that. Just in watching the trailer alone, you can easy get a better understanding of why it took so long in order to get this trailer out there in the first place. No expense has been spared, clearly, when it comes to bringing this enormous world to life — and we absolutely welcome that.

Is The Dark One truly gone? It certainly doesn’t feel that way, as the influence has spread and you have quests know that are simmering in all corners of the world. It feels as though Rand already has a larger focus this time around, which makes a certain degree of sense given the story that lies ahead. A lot of the battles that you would anticipate coming up are 100% going to be there, and we imagine that there will be a handful of notable moments from the Robert Jordan source material.

There is no question in our mind that The Wheel of Time is an incredibly tough series to make, mostly because the source material is so beloved and there are a lot of challenges that come with having to nail every part of the story, from the old characters to the new. Yet, we’re doing our best to have faith!

At the end of the day, go ahead and know this: Season 2 marks an opportunity for the producers to build on what worked the first time around. We are excited to see what they’ve come up with here.

You can watch the full season 2 trailer now over at this link.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2, based on the trailer?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







