Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere: How Maddie crisis shapes story

As so many of you more than likely know, there is one huge question at the center of the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere. Will Maddie survive? The events of the season 1 finale were harrowing, to say the least, as we know that something has happened to Harry Bosch’s daughter. The resolution of this remains to be seen, but it seems like most of the first two episodes of the new season are going to revolve very much around this particular subject.

Speaking on the subject of what lies ahead to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Henrik Bastin notes that the first two episodes function almost like a movie. Following that, we imagine that the consequences of what happened are still going to remain. Here is just a small bit of what was said on that subject:

“Any way this gets resolved is going to have big implications on [Bosch] as a person, as a father and as a detective.”

Can you make the argument that Harry is better equipped to handle life-or-death situations than most? Sure, but this is his daughter we are talking about here! On one level, we actually think that it would be easier for him to tackle this if it was him in a perilous situation rather than Maddie.

As difficult as it is to see her in this situation, there is no denying that all of this is going to make the start of season 2 exciting almost immediately. If you wanted the story to hit the ground running, just consider this evidence that you are going to see that play out and then some. We are stoked for it without a doubt, but also to see what the next chapter is like if or when there is a reasonably hopeful conclusion to this arc.

