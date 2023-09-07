Bosch: Legacy season 3 renewal: What to look forward to

As we get se for the Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere in a little more than a month, is it too early to think about season 3? We don’t think so, and that’s why we are bringing you a reminder that as we gear up for everything ahead, you can breathe easy.

After all, earlier this year the series on Amazon Freevee got the green light for season 3! That sort of runway signifies the sort of love that exists at the company for the world of Harry Bosch, especially when you remember that the original show ran for so many years. Bosch: Legacy has already evolved into a really cool extension of the original, and we tend to think that it will continue to do so moving forward, as well.

Back when the season 3 renewal was first announced, here is what Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon Studios had to say per The Hollywood Reporter:

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over. This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

Now when could a season 3 premiere?

We obviously hope that this is not one of those situations where you would have to wait too long, though we do have to remember that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are slowing down much of the industry as a whole. (Can everyone just get paid what they deserve? The requests from the guild are reasonable.)

If we do get a chance to see the third season in late 2024, we’ll be happy … but a little bit of patience is needed here.

Related – Be sure to check out the Bosch: Legacy premiere date, plus some other insight on what the future will hold for season 2

Are you glad to know that a Bosch: Legacy season 3 is already a sure thing at Freevee?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Freevee.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







