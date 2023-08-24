Bosch: Legacy season 2 premiere date, other details revealed

Today, the folks over at Freevee made a lot of things official when it comes to Bosch: Legacy season 2, and we couldn’t be more excited.

So where do we start here? Well, for starters, you are going to be getting more episodes here and sooner rather than later! The first two installments of the Titus Welliver series are going to start streaming on October 20 with four episodes. From there, you will get two episodes a week until we get to the finale streaming in November.

If you want to get a few more details now about what the future could hold here, we suggest that you look at the season 2 synopsis — which also reminds you of who the main characters are:

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch’s law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.

Is the show going to live up to the expectations from season 1? We at least know that the bar is going to be set high with the Maddie Bosch story. This is something that could prove personal for Harry Bosch, while at the same time also prove pretty darn important when it comes to his daughter’s future.

Of course, this story is just the foundation for what season 2 will offer, as there are some twists and turns along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

