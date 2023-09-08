The Chi season 6 episode 7 promo: Who will stop Douda?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see The Chi season 6 episode 7 on Showtime next week, let’s have a chat about Douda. How can we not? This is clearly one of the most dangerous characters in all of television and based on what we’ve seen so far this season, he’s constantly found a way to avoid being taken out.

Yet, at what point are things going to be too much? We’ve seen a lot of people suffer who don’t deserve it, and we’re also now coming off of the death of Pastor Stanley. Based on the promo for what’s ahead we are going to see some of that emotional funeral, but also a question about revenge or what’s next. Is someone about to take Douda out?

We recognize that there are multiple candidates for this right now, whether it be Bakari, Papa, Emmett, or Rob. Does this mean that any of them are going to be the ones who do it? Not necessarily, mostly because the world of The Chi is such where things don’t always work out the way in which you think. We also have to wonder just how much longer all of this could really go on.

If we were to pontificate on something, though, it would be this: What if we see Douda taken down or out at the end of episode 8 and with that, the entire second half of the season is about sort of resetting much of the world? There could be an interesting light at the end of the tunnel here and so many different stories that could be told after the fact. We recognize that there is no season 7 confirmed as of yet and just in case this is the final season, we want to see a post-Douda world examined.

Related – Are we reaching the end of Kevin’s story over on The Chi?

What do you think we are going to see on The Chi season 6 episode 7?

Who do you think will be the one to take Douda down? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned here to get some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







