Is Alex Hibbert leaving The Chi? Is Kevin moving to LA?

Is Alex Hibbert leaving The Chi? Once again, you may be wondering this following the events of this past episode and at the end of the day, for a pretty darn good reason. Just consider what we have seen play out so far!

Over the course of the past couple of episodes, Kevin’s story has increasingly felt like it is going to bring him out to Los Angeles. Because of the success that he’s had already in the world of video gaming, he has a chance here to have a career that brings him all of the world. We certainly think that he’s going to do everything within his power to chase this dream and try to make it happen, even though it’s also clear that not everyone wants him to move.

This is an emotional time for Kevin, especially when it comes to that speech at graduation and how he chose to honor those he has lost along the way.

Do we think that anything is possible and that, in theory, Kevin could leave? Sure, but some other things could get in the way. Or, it is also possible that The Chi could be setting up a spin-off about Kevin, though the question here becomes if the show is as interesting outside of this community. Chicago is such a huge, fundamental part of its identity. You may be able to set something up elsewhere in Los Angeles, but that is a big risk.

In the end, we consider this one of those character-based struggles that The Chi (or really any other series in its position) would have a hard time figuring out. It may be best for Kevin in some ways if he were to take off to Los Angeles. However, is that actually best for the show?

Do you think that Alex Hibbert is going to be leaving The Chi and the role of Kevin?

