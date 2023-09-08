The Chi season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Dealing with tragedy

As you prepare to see The Chi season 6 episode 7 on Showtime next week, let’s just say this: Things will be emotional. That feels inevitable based on some of the information that we have.

In a way, you can argue that maybe things were going too well for some characters in this world given that there’s often something shocking that happens around the corner. “Long Life” is going to pick up in the aftermath of what transpires in episode 6, and the only thing we can say is to have your tissues ready. There may be hopeful moments over the course of this episode, but they could be interspersed with hard ones.

To get a slightly better sense now of what lies ahead here, all you have to do is check out the full The Chi season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

The community reels at a loss; Jake’s sage advice to Victor provides clarity; a past memory sparks a breakthrough for Kiesha; Bakari confronts Nuck; Nina makes a startling confession.

Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly into episode 8, which could very well function as the midseason finale. While this season is going to give you a whopping 16 episodes from start to finish, you are not going to get a chance to see them all at once. They will be divided in half and with that, we are going to be waiting mostly likely for several months to see the other side of things.

No matter what happens from here on out, we imagine that The Chi will continue to be emotional, inclusive, and real to the world around it. These are the things that it has worked so hard in order to achieve over the years.

