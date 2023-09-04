The Chi season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Is someone in grave danger?

For those of you who have not heard already, The Chi season 6 is going to run for 16 episodes this go-around. Is that exciting? Absolutely, but it also means that we are going to see the story split into parts.

With that in mind, it feels like the events of episode 8 later this month are going to be all the more critical. For starters, the title here is “Who Shot Ya?” — isn’t that a little worrisome? It certainly makes us think that whatever happens here is going to carry over in some form moving into the second part of the season.

So what will make it stand out? Below, you can see the full The Chi season 6 episode 8 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

The aftermath of unexpected events ripples through the city; Darnell makes a bold offer; Alicia confronts Tiff.

Just from this alone, we are pretty confident that there is going to be some big surprises as we move forward into story, including a few that could prove rather heartbreaking at the end of the day. Our hope is just that in general, we aren’t left with big cliffhangers with every single character, especially Emmett and Kiesha when you consider how much that they have gone through already. Given where we left off with the two of them with the money at the end of this past installment, it feels pretty darn clear that we’re going to see things only escalate from here.

Is season 6 the final one?

Well, let’s just say that nothing has been confirmed at the moment. We hope that there’s a season 7, especially since Showtime / Paramount appear on paper to be committed to the show. Remember that once upon a time, there were discussions about potential spin-offs.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 6 episode 8?

Who are you most worried about moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

