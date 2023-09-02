The Chi season 6 episode 6 promo: Graduation Day

Is there going to be a lot of drama ahead on The Chi season 6 episode 6 when it airs on Showtime? You better believe it! With that being said, though, there are also some moments ahead where the story could prove to be emotional — at least based on a new promo.

After all, consider the sight of Kevin delivering that big speech at graduation. Think about what he’s gone through and every bit of adversity that he’s faced. Just him being there is a culmination, and that’s without thinking about all the success he’s already had. We know that episode 5 raised a ton of questions when it comes to his future in The Chi, and we do imagine that at some point, we’ll have to come to grips with that further. However, is this really the time? We do tend to think there are going to be some chances to look at that more in the weeks and months ahead — there is no explicit reason to fret about it too much for now.

Instead, why not fret about Kiesha and Emmett’s future? After all, her discovering all of that money is pretty bad business. It cements further the danger that the two are in and beyond just that, it’s another reminder that it is in everyone’s best interests that they get away from Douda as fast as they possibly can. Whether or not they are going to be able todo that, though, remains to be seen.

In the end, doesn’t it feel like this season is pretty jam-packed? We tend to think that if the story keeps moving forward in the way that it is right now, we should be in for a lot of other big, emotional moments. We know that this is a longer season than usual … but will it be the final one? That’s one of those things we still gotta figure out here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Chi right now, including a few more details on what lies ahead here

What are you most excited to see as we move into The Chi season 6 episode 6?

Are you ready to get choked-up over Kevin’s graduation like we are? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







