The Chi season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Kevin’s achievement

Next week on Showtime, you are going to have a chance to see The Chi season 6 episode 6 — what lies ahead here?

Well, we know first and foremost here that the title for this episode is “Boyz II Men,” and that is notable in a couple of different ways. Obviously, so many of us have a soft spot for that group — how can they not when they really define so much of our childhood? Also, it really does also represent the coming-of-age quality that we have seen with so many characters on this show. Think about what’s been going on with Kevin the past couple of years as he works to find success for himself. Or, think about what Emmett has gone through, as well.

Below, you can see the full The Chi season 6 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Pressure mounts on Victor; Emmett makes Douda an offer; Papa tests his father’s patience; Dre’s actions spark doubt in Nina; Kevin celebrates a major achievement.

We should just go ahead and say that we’re absolutely nervous about anything that is going to involve Emmett and Douda at this point. We’ve already seen how dangerous Douda is, and also how many problems tend to come up around just about everyone in his orbit. We do still worry about other surprise twists and turns that could come about at any given moment beyond this character, but he’s always going to be center stage in a lot of our fears at this point.

Now, remember that before too long, there will probably be some sort of break in the action. Just consider that a consequence of us having a 16-episode season! We tend to think that Showtime will want to keep this saga on the air for as long as they can, and also have at least a few episodes banked for some other point down the road.

(Photo: Showtime.)

