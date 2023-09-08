Our Flag Means Death season 2 spoilers: Stede, Blackbeard story

As we prepare ourselves for the season 2 premiere of Our Flag Means Death next month, why not discuss Stede and Blackbeard? How can we not? These two characters are the core of the show, and we’ve already seen both the origins of their love story alongside some major bumps in the road.

So where are things going to go for them moving forward? Well, we tend to think that we are looking at a tale of overcoming obstacles and figuring out not just what you want, but also how you get it. There could be an emotional evolution for both characters here, at least per what creator David Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly:

“They’re both pretty immature in their own way … The course of this season is: Can they find their way to maybe a more mature form of love?”

Of course, one of the big questions we wonder is whether or not they are going to rebel against many of these notions, given that emotional maturity is not often something that you think of when you are talking about pirates. We imagine that they will try to live in denial to a certain extent that they need to change, but their hearts could very well win out. We know that this new season will have its fair share of fun moments mixed with swashbuckling action. Our Flag Means Death season 1 proved to be one of the most underrated shows of the year back when it came out and now, we’re crossing our fingers that it is going to get a broader promotional campaign with a lot more attention around it. Don’t these characters deserve that sort of time in the spotlight?

Let’s just hope that over the next few weeks, we do start to get a little more information about the story that lies ahead.

