Our Flag Means Death season 3, if renewed, will be final one

Even though we’ve yet to see Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere over at Max, are we being forced to consider an endgame already?

We probably should not have to tell you this, but the last thing that we really want to do is think about an endgame for the pirate series. Why would we want to do that? This is a show that delivered the goods throughout season 1, and it seems like we’re going to get more action, drama, romance, and of course humor moving forward.

So why think about season 3 as the final one? Well, it has to do with something the show’s own creator has said. In the comments of a post on Instagram sharing the most recent teaser, David Jenkins alludes to the fact that if there is another season, it would be the final one.

Is that a hard thing to accept? In one way sure, but at the same time it can be better to end things on a high note. Also, just because your show is successful does not mean that it has to go on for some extreme period of time. Just remember for a moment here that Ted Lasso wrapped up its third season earlier this year, and there is still no confirmation that we are getting any more in the future. We may have reached the end already and we have to accept that, even if it is not something we necessarily want to do.

So when are we going to learn more about season 2?

More than likely, it’s going to happen at some point in the coming weeks, and we imagine that we’ll get everything from a full trailer to some character spotlights to a handful of other things. We really hope that in general Max wages a much larger campaign for season 2 than season 1, especially since it feels like we’ve only gotten this far by way of word of mouth.

What do you think about the idea that Our Flag Means Death season 3 could be the final one?

(Photo: Max.)

