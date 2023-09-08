The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: Daryl the leader?

With the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon almost upon us on AMC and AMC+, why not discuss leadership? Or, at the very least, why not discuss the title character being in a reasonably unexpected spot for him?

After all, consider this for a moment — we know already that a great deal of this show is about watching Norman Reedus’ character as a sort of stranger in a strange land. However, what we never quite expected was for him to not just change himself because of the journey, but also change those around him. For so long you could picture this man as somewhat of a loner, but just like the events of The Walking Dead itself changed him, we do tend to think that this spin-off will do the same.

Want to hear a little more from Reedus himself about this? Then check out some of what he had to say, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, to Entertainment Weekly:

He finds himself in a situation that motivates the people around him in a gradual way to stand up and fight for themselves … And it turns out that this place and these people start to mean something to him, and he’s got to make a lot of hard decisions.

Do we love the idea of Daryl opening up to more people? Absolutely, though at the same time we do fear what some of the ramifications for it could be. This is, more than likely, a situation where he will have to deliver some difficult blows to others. Such is the burden of being a leader, and he may find himself in that role more and more over time.

What do you want to see from Daryl moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

