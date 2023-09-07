The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2: ‘Alouette’

After the premiere tis week on AMC, are you curious already about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2? Well, there are a few different things that we can say about it already!

First and foremost, why not talk titles? This installment carries with it the name “Alouette,” which translates to mean “lark.” It may also be a reference-of-sorts to the popular children’s song in France. Of course, most of the titles all season are a nod to the show’s setting, as well, as it reminds us further of the fish-out-of-water environment that Daryl finds himself in. While of course there are zombies and that part of the story remains present, we also think the producers are very-much intrigued by the idea of how Norman Reedus’ character survives this new world socially. It does open the door to different challenges and exciting new wrinkles.

Now if you are wondering when this episode is going to be coming on the air, the simple answer to that is “next week.” The plan moving forward in general is for there to be new installments on Thursdays for AMC+ users and Sundays on AMC proper. Nothing is really all that different from what we saw with Dead City and some other entries in the franchise.

Will Daryl spend the entire season in France?

We understand the questions about this but, at the moment, we don’t see any evidence that he’s going to be heading elsewhere — and if he does, he will probably stay in Europe. Based on what we are hearing so far, the plan once again is for season 2 of the series to shoot overseas. That will continue to along this show to have a different style and flavor.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 2?

