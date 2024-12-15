Hijack season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Hijack season 2 at some point before the end of December? If you are impatient, we more than understand! Remember here that the Idris Elba drama started filming its latest chapter earlier this year and yet, very little has been confirmed about it.

Our hope here, of course, is that we are going to learn at least something more on what is ahead before too long, as season 1 proved to be very much enjoyable and a thrill ride like no other.

Unfortunately, the bad news that we have at present is that there is no clear evidence that a premiere date is going to be announced soon. Why is Apple TV+ keeping their cards close to the vest? Well, let’s just say that there is a clear reason: We tend to think that they want to have it back in the late spring / early summer, a window that works great for thrillers and action dramas. Think of Hijack as almost their version of a summer movie. This is a window that worked really well for Presumed Innocent and while that series is also coming back, we doubt it will be ready in that aforementioned window.

The biggest question that we have for season 2 right now is pretty simple: What environment are you going to see Sam Nelson thrown into as we move forward? We tend to think that it could be too predictable to put him back on an airplane. With that, do you go for a train? A ship? You do have to find a way to raise the stakes and present a different element that can be exciting in its own right.

