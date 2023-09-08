Heels season 2 finale promo: Is the DWL about to end?

As we get set for the Heels season 2 finale on Starz next week, let’s go ahead and pose the big question: Is the DWL done? It feels like a fair question, but there are also a lot of other big stories coming up soon, as well.

After all, it feels like the top story coming into this installment is rather simple: Is everything going to fall apart when it comes to the DWL and Dystopia cross-promotion? It is certainly fair to wonder that at the moment — as a matter of fact, it is hard not to. There’s a chance, for starters, that Ace and Jack try to change the script on Gully at the last minute. Also, we’ve got questions about Willa and how her actions could play a role in some of this. Are Jack and Ace going to learn about her role in Continuum not showing up at Duffy?

While it is clear that the wrestling match is understandably going to be the big, flashy part of the finale, there is absolutely some important stuff happening underneath all of that. Remember here that Staci told Jack the truth about the DWL’s finances, opting to not take the advice of Wild Bill or anyone else. He now has to figure out how to navigate the company back on track given that if the wrong people find out about the past, everything could fall apart.

It does feel somewhat silly to say, on one level, that the stakes have never been higher — it is such a cliche finale line! Yet, it is really true here. Sure, we tend to think that Jack, Ace, and all of the other wrestlers can continue to take part in what they love here — but will they have the venue anymore?

At least based on the promo that aired alongside episode 7, we know that the wrestling action is going to be more exciting than ever in this episode. Be prepared.

