Heels season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

As we get prepared to see Heels season 2 episode 8 on Starz next week, it feels clear there is some huge stuff ahead. After all, consider what is being brought to the table here in terms of action and drama. This is going to be the season finale! “High Flying” is the title, and we do have to come into this story with the consideration that it could be the series finale, as well.

Do we want to see a season 3 for the Alexander Ludwig wrestling drama? Absolutely, but it is really out of the show’s control. Instead, this decision is going to fall on Starz, who will gauge total viewership against the overall budget and then also number of subscribers. We may not know a decision for at least the next few months and with that in mind, we need to just enjoy what is directly in front of us.

Want to learn a little bit more about the story ahead? Then go ahead and check out the official Heels season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

The cross-promotion event is here! Everything culminates with Harmageddon: DWL versus Dystopia. It’s all on the line for the Dome. Can Jack and Ace forgive each other, right their wrongs, and stick to their Gully-approved script? Or will it all fall apart in the ring yet again?

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of the finale?

Let’s just say this: Don’t be shocked if we do get something like this! It really should be the goal of the producers to leave you wanting more. Maybe it won’t be something life-or-death, but we wouldn’t be shocked in the event that they have something cooked up that makes you want to watch another chapter of Jack and Ace Spade’s story around the DWL.

What do you most want to see as we move into Heels season 2 episode 8 on Starz?

Where do you think everything will be left off by the end of the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







