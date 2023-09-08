Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2: Claudia’s new mistake

We know that there are a lot of people knocking on death’s door following Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 2, but isn’t Claudia Flynn near the top of the list? It seems like no matter what this character does, it just doesn’t work out and she gets herself in more trouble.

So how can we spell it out now? Well, she does a terrible job trying to make her brother feel better and then, at the end of the episode, sexist Walter snakes her in favor of his son, despite the fact that Victor has done literally nothing to deserve this sort of attention or respect within the criminal empire. Oh, and of course the latter was largely Claudia’s fault for ever trusting Walter in the first place. The biggest question that we have right now is when the Flynn kids are finally going to realize that this family business is awful and run away. How much worked out for them last season? Almost nothing.

Oh, and we didn’t even mention Claudia’s biggest problem right now: Tommy still hasn’t figured out that she killed Liliana. The moment that happens, it feels like a foregone conclusion that we’re going to see her get killed … or is it?

Ultimately, there’s been nothing out there to suggest that Lili Simmons is leaving the show this season. Meanwhile, we tend to think it’s impossible that Tommy stays in the dark about Liliana’s death for long. How is there a way to connect all of this in a way that makes some sense, to where Claudia survives and Tommy feels like he’s gotten his revenge? For now, this is the big question that we still don’t have an answer for.

No matter, we will at least say that two episodes in, Power Book IV: Force is delivering on all cylinders and being super-entertaining at the same time.

