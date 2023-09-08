The Afterparty season 3 renewal hopes: What ratings tell us

Now that we are a couple of days removed from The Afterparty season 2 finale, let’s look more towards a season 3. Is it going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting the following: Apple TV+ has yet to confirm anything. Multiple members of the creative team have indicated some interest in coming back and doing more, but also noted that they have to see resolution to the WGA strike before they can start thinking about particular stories.

For the streaming service, the determination about a season 3 is going to come down mostly to viewership, and this is where we do have good news — for much of this week The Afterparty has found itself within Apple TV+’s Top 5 list, and it has been in the Top 10 for a significant chunk of the season. When you consider that, we are led to believe of course that there are going to be some pretty strong arguments to bring the show back. At this point, there are only a few cast members you have to bring back, and everyone else can just rotate in and out. What both season 1 and season 2 did was bring some fascinating characters with all sorts of questionable motives — you’ll need more of that if the show does come back.

One thing that is worth noting, at least for now: If we do get more episodes, we’d be shocked if they arrive before we get around to the start of 2025. After all, a show like this does take a good bit of time to make and beyond just that, there is no clear end in sight to either the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. We still don’t understand the thinking of the networks/streaming services there — don’t these people deserve what they are asking for? Is that too much to ask?

