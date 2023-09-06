The Afterparty season 3: If renewed, does EP have ideas?

As many of you know at this point, there is no confirmation of The Afterparty season 3 over at Apple TV+. Is there still a good chance it could come back? Sure, but you have to take a wait-and-see approach with what the streaming services wants here.

After all, go ahead and consider this: It is really hard to know what any streaming service is going to do within this present-day climate. Budgets are tightening and while this show was a hit, we wouldn’t put it on the top echelon of things alongside Ted Lasso, Silo, and then also Hijack. Also, you can technically argue that there isn’t really a need for another season, mostly due to the fact that season 2 ended with closure on Edgar’s death and a number of other stories at the same exact time.

Also, it may take longer than usual amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes to get deals done for another season — which, of course, could be rectified by the networks and streaming services deciding to pay writers and actors a fair share.

Given the current state of the strike, it was hard for executive producer Chris Miller to offer up any specifics on the future in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. However, we at least got further confirmation that in theory, everyone would like to do more behind the scenes:

We do have a lot of ideas for season 3, but as you know, we are in the middle of a strike. And I would hope that we can get a fair deal for the writers and actors soon, and then maybe those thoughts can become a reality.

Just remember that The Afterparty is not one of those shows that needs to be rushed. We could be waiting for a really long time to get new episodes back on the air (if ever), and we have to be okay with that.

