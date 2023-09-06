Tonight, The Afterparty season 2 party resolved the mystery of who killed Edgar — but gave us something else, as well! Are Aniq and Zoe actually engaged?

Well, who would’ve thought that in the midst of all of the chaos and crime-solving, we would actually have a chance for a little bit of true love, as well? We thought that at some point, we would see these two characters prepare for their own wedding — we just weren’t sure that we would get it over the course of this episode.

Now, let’s just say this — not only are the two characters engaged (Zoe actually popped the question first), but they are also now married! After the case we saw the show jump forward in time a year, where we learned that the two got married at some point! They were visiting the set of Danner’s new movie, where as it turns out, she was telling the story of the first season. Also, Jaleel White was playing Aniq … and he was engaged to Danner. Was this one of the weirdest endings of any show this year? Absolutely, but we almost don’t mind since this show has a tendency to be so absurd.

In a way, you can argue that this episode easily could function as a series finale given that at the end of the day, most characters have a happy ending. Edgar’s killer was dealt with, Grace can now be with Hannah, and it certainly seems like Aniq and Zoe themselves have everything that they could possibly want. Isn’t there a lot to be happy about?

Yet, here is the great thing about The Afterparty at the end of the day — there’s always a chance that you could bring the show back with another mystery at any point! Cliffhangers aren’t really needed for a show like this.

